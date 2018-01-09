Road conditions could have been a contributing factor in the death of a Crapaud-area man on the Trans-Canada Highway Monday afternoon near Bonshaw, P.E.I., RCMP say.

The Honda Civic was travelling east toward Cornwall in the outside lane. Investigating officer Const. Jeff Tuttle believes there may have been ice on the road or the edge of the road where the 24-year-old was driving.

The car had winter tires, and the man was wearing his seatbelt, Tuttle said.

The man likely would have survived if his car hadn't hit a tree after leaving the road, Tuttle said. A post-mortem has been done but will take several months to be processed.

A female passenger in the car is still in hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Tuttle doesn't believe speed was a factor, and said the investigation continues.