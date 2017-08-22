Expect delays in several spots around Charlottetown Tuesday, particularly around the Brighton Road, Churchill Avenue area.

Brighton Road, between Greenfield Avenue and North River Road, and Greenfield Avenue, between North River Road and Churchill Avenue, is closed so the city can repair a service leak, as is Churchill Avenue, between Ambrose Street and Greenfield Avenue. That work is expected to be done by about 7 p.m.

Towers Road, behind the Charlottetown mall, is closed for the remainder of the day and for Wednesday (weather permitting) for pulverizing.

Oak Drive, between Brackley Point Road and Rogers Lane, is closed for pulverising.