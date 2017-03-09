The P.E.I. government has a busy construction season planned with a second round of tenders for highway and bridge improvements announced on Thursday.

Roundabout construction, bridge work

The planned work includes road resurfacing on Route 152 in St. Edward, Route 142 in O'Leary, Route 124 in Wellington and resurfacing and asphalt widening on Route 150 near Alberton.

Other projects include:

Roundabout construction at Bloomfield Corner on Route 2

Roundabout construction near Mount Herbert at Route 21 and 215

Roundabout construction in North River

Asphalt widening on Route 6 near Grand Tracadie

Road construction at Irving Avenue in Stratford

Bridge structure replacement at Route 177 in St. Raphael

Bridge deck rehabilitation on Route 6 in Stanley Bridge

The province also announced that the environmental impact assessment contract for the Cornwall bypass (Trans-Canada Extension) project has been awarded to the consulting firm Stantec.

The firm will be assessing phase of the project involving a new road from North River to New Haven.

A list of tenders can be found on the Department of Finance's website. The province also says that additional tenders and detours will be posted on its 511 website and project map.