Alexandra Scaman, a student at the University of Windsor, is asking Islanders and tourists to take part in her survey to improve beach safety.

Scaman has spent the last year studying the effects of rip currents in a project titled RipCUR — which stands for Rip Current Undergraduate Research.

"I've taken a specific interest in looking at Prince Edward Island responses to compare Islanders, tourists and people who are more familiar with rip currents to the University of Windsor population who may not be as familiar," Scaman said.

Keeping tourists, Islanders safe

She's made the survey available Canada-wide, but she's particularly interested in hearing from Islanders because her family is from the province and she spends her summers here.

"These rip currents happen in beaches we go to all the time," Scaman said.

"I hope studies like this add to the conversation about how to keep tourists and Islanders safer."

'Nobody wants to hear about these drowning stories'

The survey takes roughly 10 to 15 minutes to complete, Scaman said.

It asks a series of questions such as what time do you typically go to the beach, what you do while you're there and who you go with. It also asks about your knowledge of rip currents, if weather conditions matter to you and more.

While she's excited to hear the responses, she hopes that the information provided will assist in reducing the number of drowning deaths.

"Nobody want's to hear about these drowning stories — it's unfortunate when it happens because you hope it could have been prevented."

Results for the survey will be available online on Aug. 31.