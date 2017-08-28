A rip current advisory issued Sunday for P.E.I. National Park has been lifted.

Winds as measured at Charlottetown Airport have been relatively calm for the last 24 hours, but there was been enough weather in the Gulf of St. Lawrence to pick up a moderate surf.

With winds continuing light, the surf had calmed in time for the updated forecast mid-morning Monday.

The forecast is for winds to remain light on Monday, with temperature to rise to 21 C by early afternoon in the sunshine. There is a similar forecast for Wednesday.

What's a rip current?

Rip currents happen when surf pushes water up onto the shore and it rushes back out to sea in narrow channels.

The current in these channels is too fast for even Olympic athletes to swim against.

If you are caught in a rip current do not try to swim against it. Swim parallel to the shore until you are out of it, and then head for the beach.