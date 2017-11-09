Ever since he learned his great-grandfather served in the Second World War, 11-year-old Riley Clarke of Summerside, P.E.I., has made it his mission to preserve artifacts from the two world wars.

"Even if it's the slightest needle of World War II, I will protect it," Riley said.

A Second World War camp stove. (Sarah Keaveny Vos/CBC)

"Every needle, every dust from world war is a piece of history."

Riley has already collected a wide range of artifacts: ration books, a compass, disabled bullets, mess kits. He saves money from his allowance, birthdays and odd jobs, and combs through yard sales and antique shops for items.

This compass dates from 1917. (Sarah Keaveny Vos/CBC)

"I go up to every single booth and say, 'Hi, do you have any world war stuff? You got anything?' Mostly they say no," said Riley, but still he persists.

With the items in his hands, Riley is trying to capture what life was like for his great grandfather and other soldiers from the first half of the 20th century.

A soldier's pill tin. (Sarah Keaveny Vos)

"Almost every day I think what was it like in World War? What happened?" he said.

Riley is particularly on the lookout for disabled weapons, uniforms, and first aid kits. He won't collect badges or medals, because he believes those should stay with the families of the people who earned them.