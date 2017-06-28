The Canadian Coast Guard and Fisheries and Oceans Canada are getting ready in western P.E.I. to bring ashore at least one of six right whales recently found dead.

Officials are setting up at the foot of the Phee Shore Road in Norway, P.E.I. They want to know what killed the whales. The marine animals are endangered, with only about 500 in existence.

A coast guard ship is currently waiting offshore at Norway with one whale in tow, and officials hope to bring in more. Initially, officials planned to bring the whale ashore with a smaller boat, but are now planning to use a long line and a winch.

The operation will take hours.

This coast guard ship has one of the right whales in tow. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Right whales are amongst the largest animals, growing to about 15 metres and 70,000 kg. North Atlantic right whales are among the most endangered whales on the planet.

The dead whales were found floating near Îles-de-la-Madeleine, the first on June 6, the second June 18, the rest over the last week.

The cause of the whale deaths is currently speculation. It could be boat strikes, fishing gear, or a toxic algae bloom. Only a necropsy can determine the cause, and officials hope to start on that Thursday.

Once the necropsies are complete, the whales will be buried on site.