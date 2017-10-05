Two pathologists will today present their findings from necropsies performed this summer on six North Atlantic right whales.
Pierre-Yves Daoust, a pathologist and professor at the Atlantic Veterinary College (AVC), and Émilie L. Couture, a veterinarian with the Zoo de Granby and the University of Montreal, will speak at an 11 a.m. AT news conference at the Atlantic Veterinary College.
Daoust performed several necropsies this summer off the coast of P.E.I. and is one of the leads for the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative (CWHC).
Couture's and Daoust's findings are in the "Incident Report: North Atlantic Right Whale Mortality Event in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, 2017."
As of Thursday, at least 14 endangered right whales have been found dead off the east coast of Canada and the U.S. this year. In response to the deaths, CBC News launched an in-depth series in September called "Deep Trouble" to explore the perils facing the right whales.
Of the 14 known whale deaths this summer, 11 died in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
This, among other whale deaths, led Transport Canada to introduce a mandatory 10-knot speed limit for large vessels in the Gulf.
CBC will be live streaming the findings from the necropsies announcement on Facebook.
