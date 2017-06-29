Fisheries and Oceans Canada is working with a half dozen agencies to determine why at least six, and by one report seven, endangered right whales died recently in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The whales were found floating near Îles-de-la-Madeleine, the first on June 6.

Operations began to bring the first whale to the shore near Norway, in the far west of P.E.I. Wednesday. Another whale is being towed to the site, and officials hope to bring in a third. The first necropsy will begin Thursday.

"Seven carcasses of an endangered species found in one specific area over a period of only three or four weeks is very, very worrisome," said Pierre-Yves Daoust of Charlottetown's Atlantic Veterinary College.

This coast guard ship had one of the right whales in tow on Wednesday so it could be brought to shore. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Daoust said a single necropsy will take about two days, and because of the size of the whales — averaging 70,000 kilograms — will involve hard labour and heavy equipment.

Suspected causes for the deaths are a toxic algae bloom, ship strikes, or fishing gear entanglement, but only a necropsy can determine the cause for sure. The final results could take weeks or even months.

Fisheries and Oceans has called in experts from across Canada and the U.S. to help.

Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative at the Atlantic Veterinary College

Marine Animal Response Society

University of North Carolina Wilmington

Université de Montréal

Marine Mammal Commission

Provincial government of British Columbia

There are only about 525 right whales left.

The public is being asked to keep clear of the site to allow the scientists to do their work.