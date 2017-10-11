A 23-unit, four-storey apartment building in Charlottetown is getting a another chance after a new vote Tuesday night at city council.

The building at 55 and 59 Richmond Street was proposed to council by APM Group president Tim Banks earlier this year.

The city had voted against the project proceeding to the public consultation phase this summer. The mayor had raised concerns about the proposed building's proximity to the building next door, the Rochford Condominiums.

Banks filed an appeal with the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission. Before that review happened councillors voted unanimously to rescind their original vote.

'It's all about procedure'

Greg Rivard, who chairs the Charlottetown heritage and planning committee, said the change in heart is about fairness to Banks.

"I voted in favour of it going to a public meeting to start because I think the applicant should have the opportunity to...at least present their application to the public, hear the public input," he said.

"It's all about procedure."