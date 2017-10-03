Developer Tim Banks is appealing the City of Charlottetown's decision to deny his proposal to build a low-rent apartment building downtown on Richmond Street.

Banks, the president of the APM Group, wants to put up a 23-unit, four-storey apartment building at 55 and 59 Richmond Street. He said there is an option to close on the properties if he gets the development permit.

Earlier this year, Banks brought the idea to the city, but this summer the city decided not to allow the project to proceed to the public consultation phase. Now, Banks has filed an appeal with the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Micro-units

Banks says the new building would offer micro-units at prices at about 30 per cent below the market rents in the downtown core for new occupancy.

"We've done a similar project in the Halifax marketplace using micro-units and the uptake on them was really, really good and we think the uptake will be very good here for young professionals ... or it could be just for seniors," Banks said.

Banks says he's confident his proposal is within the existing rules for downtown apartment buildings. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

The city on Tuesday said because the matter is currently before IRAC, it won't comment.

But during a meeting in August, councillors voted six to four against allowing the project to move forward. The mayor raised concerns about the proposed building's proximity to the building next door, the Rochford Condominiums.

First-floor variance

However, Banks said he's confident his proposal is within existing rules and he doesn't want the building any taller than the rules will allow. He said the variance being requested relates to the height of the first floor of the building.

IRAC will hear the appeal Tuesday, Oct. 10. Both parties will make their case and a panel will make a decision.The hearing is open to the public and audio will be broadcast on IRAC's website.