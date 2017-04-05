The head of the Public Schools Branch says students forced to move schools next year through rezoning will be notified soon.

Parker Grimmer says that one of the first tasks of transition teams being set up will be to help schools and families get ready for the changes.

"[Families] will be communicated to about this process," said Grimmer. "And those student lists are already being forwarded to school administrative teams, both at the school students are presently at, and the ones they're going to attend."

Stonepark Intermediate's acting principal says since rezoning plans were approved Monday night, he's been getting a lot of questions from parents wondering where their children will be going to school next year.

Stonepark's acting principal Michael Smith says he's been getting lots of questions from parents, wondering where their children will be going to school next year. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Stonepark will lose roughly 200 students next year, largely through changes to zoning in the Stratford area. Acting principal Michael Smith says while students from the Stratford Elementary zone know they'll be moving to Birchwood, others aren't as certain.

"A lot of pieces we've had to hold off on until the final [rezoning plans] came in" - Michael Smith, Stonepark Acting Principal

"We have people that live in the dual zone in Donagh and Stratford, trying to figure out which part of that zone they're in," said acting principal Michael Smith. "Are they Donagh kids who will come to us? And we have people in other neighbourhoods around the city, calling and saying, 'I have a child in Grade 4 or 5 now, will they be going to you for intermediate school?'"

Smith says like parents, he's eager to get the official list of students moving to and leaving Stonepark next year. He says that list will be key as he scrambles to plan for September.

"A lot of pieces we've had to hold off on until the final [rezoning plans] came in, and we are quickly trying to put that together," said Smith.

"No clear definition on staffing yet, but it will be impacted as our enrolment will be down. And we need to know our programming — how many late immersion and band students we'll have and what the teacher assignments will be."

Transfers will still be granted

The Public Schools Branch says students zoned for one school who wish to attend a different school can still apply for a transfer. But the director cautions those transfers will only be granted in "exceptional circumstances."

He says any parent with questions about that process or how the zoning changes will affect their children can call the branch office.