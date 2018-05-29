Elections P.E.I. is hiring

Elections P.E.I. is looking to hire returning officers for four districts, so it's ready for an election.

The next scheduled election for P.E.I. is November 2019, but there has been a lot of talk of an early call.

"For election readiness you should always be ready to go at the drop of the hat," said elections operations manager Paul Alan.

"We'd like to get these positions filled because there is quite a bit of training that goes behind that, because they, in turn, have to train their poll workers. So there's a lot of responsibilities on the returning officer."

Alan said returning officers should be in place and have their operations ready two weeks before the election is called, and it takes at least a month of training to get their training done.

The four districts in need of a returning officer are:

Belfast-Murray River.

Charlottetown-Brighton.

Charlottetown-Lewis Point.

Rustico-Emerald.

Elections P.E.I. usually tries to fill vacancies immediately, but the position in Rustico-Emerald has been vacant for almost two years.

Applications for all four districts are being accepted until June 15.

More P.E.I. news