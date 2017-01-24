Growth in retail trade on P.E.I. led the country in November both monthly and annually.

Retail sales on P.E.I. in November were $191 million, according to new figures from Statistics Canada. That's up 2.1 per cent from October and 9.1 per cent over November 2015.

Nationally sales grew 0.2 per cent for the month and 3.0 per cent annually.

Retail sales dipped in the summer months following a strong run that went back to early 2015, but in the fall sales returned to record territory.