The two announced locations for retail sales of cannabis on P.E.I. are more than twice as far away from schools as they need to be.

Montague's retail location will be in the Superstore Plaza on Main Street next to the Dollarama. The closest school is Montague Consolidated.

The province said the cannabis store is 900 metres away from the school, three times the minimum distance of 300 metres that's been set by the P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission.

Summerside's cannabis store will be in the old Starbucks building in the plaza beside Benjamin Moore paints. The closest school, Athena Consolidated, is 700 metres away.

Athena's home and school group isn't concerned with the location of the store, but does say "there are going to need to be strict rules and policies in place" as there are at liquor stores, to protect children.