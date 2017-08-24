After almost flat growth in 2016 despite record tourism, P.E.I.'s restaurant industry is showing some signs of life in 2017.

Statistic Canada's monthly survey of food services and drinking places shows sales in June were up almost 10 per cent over last June, boosting year-to-date sales, which were up 4.2 per cent for the first half of the year.

That's actually tracking ahead of the growth in tourism, with total overnight stays up 3.6 per cent as of the end of June.

That's a big contrast to the pattern in 2016, when food service sales were up just 1.9 per cent, while total overnight stays rose 10.2 per cent.