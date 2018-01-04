A number of major restaurant chains have pulled romaine lettuce as a precautionary measure from Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada locations.

Boston Pizza made the temporary decision on Boxing Day because of the ongoing E. coli outbreak currently under investigation by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Cara Operations Limited owns Swiss Chalet, Harvey's and Montana's on P.E.I. Those restaurants pulled romaine lettuce on Dec. 27. Other chains owned by Cara that have also pulled romaine include East Side Mario's, Kelsey's, Milestones, Biermarkt, Prime Pubs, New York Fries and the Landing Restaurant Group.

There have been 41 cases of E. coli reported in Canada, including one death. No cases have been reported on P.E.I. But the Public Health Agency of Canada has recommended people in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada not eat romaine.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it hasn't been able to identify any specific supplier of romaine lettuce as the source of the outbreak but there are still some tests pending.