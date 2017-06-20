A new Charlottetown restaurant was a victim of a hit and run overnight, police say.

When the owner of My Plum, My Duck came to work this morning, she was shocked to see one corner of the building she rents with a large dent.

"I pulled into my parking lot this morning and saw that the whole corner was taken out of the front of the building," said Sarah Forrester Wendt of the bright yellow building near the corner of University Avenue and Euston Street.

"I rushed inside to see if there was any damage, and there was glass and gyprock all over the dining room and the whole corner of the dining room is crunched right in," she said.

Charlottetown police confirm they'd discovered a red Mustang GT at the scene around 5:50 a.m., with no one inside. The car had been reported stolen early Tuesday morning from the Tracadie Croass area.

The car is now impounded, Sgt. Allan Kelly said, and Charlottetown police are investigating the incident, along with RCMP who are investigating the theft.

After checking inside the restaurant, Forrester Wendt said, her concern was for the driver of the vehicle that hit the building.

"I saw the skid marks on the street... my next thought was, were they OK? So I called to make sure — if the damage on the building looked like that, I'm sure the person in the car is damaged as well," Forrester Wendt said.

"I was worried, and I'm still worried, but the fact that they made it away I guess is a good sign that they're OK."

'Putting on a good face'

After calling her landlord and staff and cleaning up, Forrester Wendt said she decided "the show must go on," and opened the doors for her busy lunch crowd — although that was tricky, since the the front door wouldn't open.

"Right now, we're just not seating anybody in that area," she laughed. "We're putting on a good face and we're open for business."

She hopes repairs can be completed soon.

My Plum, My Duck has been open for a month and serves a menu that's 98 per cent vegan, with local whole and organic foods.