Restaurants Canada is expecting better sales growth for P.E.I. restaurants and bars in 2017 than it saw last year.

Annual sales were up just 1.9 per cent in 2016, compared to a 6.3 per cent increase nationally.

Luc Erjavec, Atlantic Canada vice-president Restaurants Canada, said P.E.I. saw strong growth in 2015, and it is not too surprising that didn't continue the following year.

"It's a bit of you're a victim of your own success," said Erjavec.

Growth in P.E.I. restaurant and bar sales 2012-13 2013-14 2014-15 2015-16 3.4% 2.7% 7.8% 1.9%

"It's still a really positive story, but it just doesn't show as to be such a strong growth because you had such a strong year the previous year."

P.E.I. sales were up 7.8 per cent in 2015.

Erjavec expects bars and restaurant will see significant growth again in 2017, with the low dollar drawing Americans to P.E.I. and encouraging more Canadians to vacation at home.

National growth last year was driven mainly by large increases in sales in Ontario and B.C., said Erjavec.