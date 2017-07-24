Restaurants and bars are off to a better start in 2017, but they are still not keeping pace with increased sales nationally.

Sales were up 2.9 per cent in the first five months of 2017, according to figures released Monday by Statistics Canada. Nationally, sales were up 4.4 per cent.

The tourism industry is expecting another record year in 2017, but the record set in 2016 did not provide a huge boost in food service.

Total overnight stays on the Island were up 10.2 per cent in 2016, according to provincial reporting, but food service and drinking places sales rose only 1.9 per cent.