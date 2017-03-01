Sales at P.E.I. restaurants and bars were up only slightly in 2016 over 2015.

Statistics Canada released food service and drinking places sales for the end of 2016 on Tuesday.

Business scarcely budged despite another record tourism year.

Total overnight stays for tourists on the Island in 2016 were up 10.2 per cent in 2016, but restaurant and bar sales were up just 1.9 per cent.

Nationally, the figure rose 6.3 per cent.