The amount of money P.E.I. spends on efforts to reduce problem gambling has fallen by more than half since 2012.

In the fiscal year that ended in March 2017, the province spent $147,179 on responsible gaming initiatives. In 2012 the figure was $295,368.

A government spokesperson said the P.E.I. Department of Health and Wellness has an ongoing commitment for up to $300,000 in annual funding for implementation of the province's responsible gaming strategy. That funding comes directly from the province's lottery revenues.

In an email, the spokesperson said under-spending in 2016-17 was a result of a number of factors, "including the transition of the leadership for the program as well as temporary vacancies of program staff."

As well, the spokesperson said, the province's gambling support line was switched to a new service provider, which "resulted in significant financial savings."

P.E.I. Responsible Gaming Costs 2011-12 2012-13 2013-14 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 $ 295,368 $291,103 $244,884 $227,950 $232,873 $147,179

(source: P.E.I. government)

Because the money to support responsible gaming comes directly from lottery revenues, any money that isn't spent ends up in the province's general revenues.

'Need is not decreasing'

John Bennett, director of the Harvest House outreach centre in Charlottetown, said he sees people on a daily basis suffering from the effects of gambling addiction.

He said he's "disappointed" in the drop in spending, "because from what we're seeing, the need is not decreasing. We have a steady stream of people coming through here who are struggling with gambling issues."

John Bennett, director of Harvest House Ministries in Charlottetown, says there's a steady stream of people through his door suffering from gambling addiction. He thinks the province should do more to support them. (Shane Hennessey/CBC News)

Bennett said most of the people he sees who are struggling with gambling are on social assistance, and will divert money meant to go toward living expenses like groceries to feed their habit.

"I would like to see more help for people in our community that … are finding it hard to manage their money, that find it just too easy to walk in and spend it on a ticket or a VLT machine."

Money supports prevention, awareness, helpline

Government says the funding for responsible gaming supports a range of services, including a gambling helpline, prevention and education, research and media awareness campaigns.

Questions about what recent media campaigns or research the province has undertaken did not receive an immediate response. The funding in question does not include spending within Health PEI to treat gambling addiction.

In 2013, government said an awareness campaign, which included two weeks of television advertising, led to more calls to the province's gambling helpline.

The use of television advertising to support responsible gaming was referenced in the province's 2008 Responsible Gaming Strategy. In that document government also committed to spend 1.5 per cent of lottery revenues on responsible gaming initiatives.

Based on 2017 revenues, that 1.5 per cent would equate to nearly $270,000. Government's actual spending that year came up $122,000 short of that target.