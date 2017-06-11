Much-needed internet service upgrades are coming to the Resort Municipality of Stanley Bridge, Hope River, Bayview, Cavendish and North Rustico, the province and federal government announced Saturday.

Residents and businesses have been complaining about the poor internet service in the area for years, calling it the worst site in Prince Edward Island.

Tourist operators also get negative comments from visitors about the unreliability of internet service.

The upgrades will improve service along Route 6 from Bayview into Stanley Bridge, and a section of Reid Road and Seawood Estates.

The province is contributing $20,832 to project while the federal government, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, is contributing $62,500.

Beach & Breeze Cottages owner Barbara Witte said poor internet service causes difficulties processing online reservations and making debit transactions for her business. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Residents in the Resort Municipality are also paying for a portion of the work while the municipality will add $11,668 generated through gas tax.

"Access to high-speed internet is no longer a perk of a travel destination, it's an expectation of travelers," said Matthew Jelley, chair of the Resort Municipality in a news release.

"To remain competitive, this project was a priority of our community."