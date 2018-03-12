Crohn's and Colitis Canada is applauding the P.E.I. government for allowing patients to choose or remain on the higher-cost Remicade, if they deem it the best option.

The high-cost drug was added to the province's formulary as of Feb. 15 and is a biologic that helps get inflammatory bowel disease under control and "improve the quality of life" of patients, says Mina Mawani, the president and CEO of the national charity.

She said other provinces have listed new "bio-similar" drugs that can be 45 to 50 per cent cheaper, but might not work as well for all patients.

Mawani said it can takes years for patients to achieve a level of stability when they take a medication and patients are worried that they'd be forced to switch to a lower cost drug.



"The last thing they want is to be told they should switch to another medication because it's a lower cost, but not 100 per cent sure that it'll consider their stability."

Protecting patients

​The cost of the drug varies by individual, Mawani said, as it depends on a person's body weight, illness, and dosage.

The federal Patented Medicine Price Review Board estimates the average yearly cost of Remicade is around $27,000.

"We're really happy that this decision protects patients … this is really allowing doctors and patients to have a choice and decide what works best for the patient," she said.

"This is really important for patients and doctors to have this choice."

More P.E.I. News