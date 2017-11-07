Remembrance Day services in Charlottetown are going to look a bit different this year because of the ongoing construction at Province House.

Streets, sidewalks and green space around the cenotaph are typically packed with people, shoulder to shoulder, as Islanders gather each Nov. 11 to remember Canadian soldiers who died at war.

But this year, Province House is under renovation and the construction site is walled off.

Organizers at the Royal Canadian Legion in Charlottetown are taking that into account as they plan Saturday's ceremony.

"The public is not going to be able to gather behind this year," said Jack MacIsaac, chair of the poppy campaign at the legion. "So get here early and find a place to observe the ceremonies. They are going to be good as usual and very professionally done, I'm sure."

Jack MacIsaac says the space restrictions have been an issue for Remembrance Day planning. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

MacIsaac said the limited space has been a topic of conversation as legion officials have met with city police, RCMP, cadets and members of the P.E.I. regiment in recent weeks to plan the ceremony.

Crowds won't be able to gather on all sides as they have in the past, organizers said. Dignitaries, choirs and cadets who normally ring the cenotaph will have to work in confined quarters. Veterans, however, will be front and centre, as always, MacIsaac said.

The work at Province House is part of a $47-million restoration project. Construction is slated to continue for several years. No work will be done on site Nov. 11, according to Parks Canada.

"The perimeter fence around the building is in place for public safety and is not able to be moved," Parks Canada said in a written statement. "We ask that all visitors exercise caution and respect the closures in place when visiting the area."

Veterans will parade from the Charlottetown legion headquarters on Pownal Street, across Kent Street and south on Great George to the cenotaph, starting 10:30 a.m. Saturday.



