Most major P.E.I. businesses will close down on Saturday as the province pauses to remember those who died in wars.
Some restaurants, bars and pharmacies will remain open but it's a good idea to call before heading out.
Here is a list of what is open and closed among some the Island's major businesses.
Groceries
- Sobeys stores will close Friday at 11 p.m. and reopen Sunday at noon.
- Atlantic Superstores will close Friday at midnight and reopen Sunday at noon.
- Charlottetown Farmers Market will be open regular hours, with a Remembrance Service at 10:50.
Malls
- Charlottetown Mall is closed.
- Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Country Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but Lawtons is open from 12 to 5 p.m.
Other stores
- All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.
- Giant Tiger is closed.
- Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Souris Co-op will be closed.
- Walmart is closed.
Services
- P.E.I. provincial libraries are closed.
- T3 Transit will not be providing service.
Provincial and federal government offices will be closed on Monday in lieu of the Saturday holiday.
