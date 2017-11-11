Most major P.E.I. businesses will close down on Saturday as the province pauses to remember those who died in wars.

Some restaurants, bars and pharmacies will remain open but it's a good idea to call before heading out.

Here is a list of what is open and closed among some the Island's major businesses.

Groceries

  • Sobeys stores will close Friday at 11 p.m. and reopen Sunday at noon.
  • Atlantic Superstores will close Friday at midnight and reopen Sunday at noon.
  • Charlottetown Farmers Market will be open regular hours, with a Remembrance Service at 10:50.

Malls

  • Charlottetown Mall is closed.
  • Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Country Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but Lawtons is open from 12 to 5 p.m.

Other stores

  • All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.
  • Giant Tiger is closed.
  • Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Souris Co-op will be closed.
  • Walmart is closed.

Services

  • P.E.I. provincial libraries are closed.
  • T3 Transit will not be providing service.

Provincial and federal government offices will be closed on Monday in lieu of the Saturday holiday.