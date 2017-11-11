Most major P.E.I. businesses will close down on Saturday as the province pauses to remember those who died in wars.

Some restaurants, bars and pharmacies will remain open but it's a good idea to call before heading out.

Here is a list of what is open and closed among some the Island's major businesses.

Groceries

Sobeys stores will close Friday at 11 p.m. and reopen Sunday at noon.

Atlantic Superstores will close Friday at midnight and reopen Sunday at noon.

Charlottetown Farmers Market will be open regular hours, with a Remembrance Service at 10:50.

Malls

Charlottetown Mall is closed.

Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Country Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but Lawtons is open from 12 to 5 p.m.

Other stores

All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.

Giant Tiger is closed.

Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Souris Co-op will be closed.

Walmart is closed.

Services

P.E.I. provincial libraries are closed.

T3 Transit will not be providing service.

Provincial and federal government offices will be closed on Monday in lieu of the Saturday holiday.