Watch the Remembrance Day ceremony live from Charlottetown on our website.

Veterans will begin the parade on Saturday starting from Charlottetown's Royal Canadian Legion on Pownal Street. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

The ceremony begins 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Veterans will parade from Charlottetown's Royal Canadian Legion on Pownal Street, across Kent Street and south on Great George to the cenotaph.

You can also watch the livestream on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.