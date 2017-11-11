Watch the Remembrance Day ceremony live from Charlottetown on our website.
The ceremony begins 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Veterans will parade from Charlottetown's Royal Canadian Legion on Pownal Street, across Kent Street and south on Great George to the cenotaph.
You can also watch the livestream on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.
