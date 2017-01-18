UPEI student Tristan LeClair decided to join the university's Relay for Life committee last year because he was looking for an extracurricular activity.

Walking with survivors

When the event finally happened and LeClair saw cancer survivors walking the track, he said the experience left him speechless.

"It was pretty breathtaking … It's really hard to explain because you're walking with them and following them and just seeing how brave they are to even come out to this type of event," said LeClair on CBC Radio's Mainstreet P.E.I.

Last year, the event raised $22,000, which exceeded the school's goal of $20,000. LeClair said he'd like to see the event raise more this year.

"We try to make sure there is no pressure. But it would be lovely to surpass even the $22,000," he said.

Fellow committee member Sarah MacEachern said joining the committee was a great way to help families and people with their "cancer journey." But the event also has personal meaning for MacEachern, whose grandmother was diagnosed with terminal small-cell lung cancer in the fall.

MacEachern said about 100 students and eight to nine teams are expected to participate in Friday's event, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the Chi-Wan Young Sports Centre on the university's campus.

An educational experience

Christian Gallant, P.E.I.'s Relay for Life Coordinator with the Canadian Cancer Society, said it's important to have students at UPEI involved with the event.

"For students to be taking time out of their busy schedules to be fundraising to help others, it means a great deal," he said.

Besides the fundraising aspect, Gallant noted that the event offers students an educational experience when they meet survivors.

"They get to see firsthand the people that they are helping. So it's really great to have students take part and organize their own event."

More information on Relay for Life, including information on how to offer support, can be found on the event's website.