Close to 90 per cent of Prince Edward Islanders have a regular health-care provider, a rate well above the national average, according to Statistics Canada.

The numbers are in the Canadian Community Health Survey, which was released Tuesday.

The survey focuses on Islanders 12 and older. It found 111,700 Islanders reported having a regular health-care provider, which comes to 88.6 per cent of the population.

Only New Brunswick (89.8%) and Newfoundland and Labrador (88.7%) have higher rates. Nationally the rate is 82.4 per cent.

While the rate is high, it still leaves about 14,000 Islanders 12 and older without a regular health-care provider.