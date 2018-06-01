P.E.I. referendum bill pulled for amendments

The bill designed to govern P.E.I.'s referendum on electoral reform has been pulled from the floor of the legislature while the government drafts some amendments.

One of the coming amendments would restrict the spending of money provided by government for the campaign to Islanders.

The bill came under fire from Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker earlier this week, who pressed Attorney General Jordan Brown on how very strict campaign spending limits in the bill would work.

The referendum, to be held in conjunction with the next provincial election, would give Islanders the choice between continuing with the status quo first-past-the-post system or changing to a mixed-member proportional representation system.

As it stands the government bill would provide $75,000 to registered groups on each side of the question for spending on the campaign. Groups would be prohibited from fundraising, and groups and individuals would be limited to $500 in spending.

In response to questions from Bevan-Baker, Brown suggested the bill could limit what newspapers can publish as editorials.

More P.E.I. news