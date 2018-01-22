P.E.I. applauded for cutting red tape

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is recognizing the efforts of the P.E.I. government during its ninth annual Red Tape Awareness Week.

CFIB praised the efforts of the government's Project Addressing Red Tape, and nominated the P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission for a Golden Scissors Award.

Erin McGrath-Gaudet, CFIB's director for P.E.I., said it's the cumulative nature of government bureaucracy that causes problems for small business.

"That's why we are always encouraged to see government initiatives that aim to reduce red tape," said McGrath-Gaudet in a news release.

"It's rarely the case that one particular regulation is bad while others are good."

McGrath-Gaudet said cutting red tape is an example of how government can help business without spending a lot of money.

The Golden Scissors Award will be announced later this week.