Many lslanders and visitors alike look forward to catching horse races as part of Old Home Week celebrations. But this year, spectators will have fewer opportunities to do so.

That's because racing officials have decided to cut Thursday afternoon races from the fair's programming lineup.

Adam Walsh, the racing manager at Red Shores says a shortage of horses entering races is one of the reasons Thursday afternoon races were removed.

Management at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino in Charlottetown said the changes were necessary because it wants to make sure there are enough horses available for other races.

'What's best for racing on Prince Edward Island'

"The last couple of years in the afternoons we have been a little less than eight horse fields," said Adam Walsh, the racing manager at Red Shores. "We as an industry always look together and build what's best for racing on Prince Edward Island," he said.

This isn't the first time that Red Shores has cut races from its line-up. Just a couple of years ago it stopped doing Tuesday afternoon races. Walsh said that's because there's a growing shortage of horses entering races.

"There is a need for horses within the North American market," he said.

Walsh added officials also wanted to ensure there are enough horses available for a special event being hosted at the Charlottetown Driving Park. Charlottetown is preparing to welcome the world at the World Drivers' Championships, featuring 10 countries and 11 of the best drivers and their horses.

Horse population down on P.E.I.

The president of P.E.I.'s Harness Racing Industry Association explained more horses are being sold to off-Island owners, and the numbers just aren't there to enter enough horses in daily afternoon races.

"The horse population has dropped of here on P.E.I." said Earl Smith, whose been racing for 50 years. Smith said there are also fewer breeders.

"We're feeling the pinch now," he said. Smith added that it's better for organizers to have a full field of horses for racing events.

"The numbers are just not here," he said.