The City of Charlottetown is seeking input from residents before it begins amending bylaws and policies in response to the expected legalization of recreational cannabis.

The city's planning board has made some draft amendments and is now seeking public feedback before those recommendations can be presented to council.

Any recommendations would need to be accepted by council and go through three readings before being adopted.

Greg Rivard, chair of Charlottetown's planning and heritage committee, said any amendments to the bylaw will address where retail outlets can be located.

"There's definitely a sensitivity around school zones and daycares in particular, so again, that's something we didn't have in our bylaw because it was never a permitted use," Rivard said.

Meeting Feb. 26

"So, this is certainly something we want to add in there ... like a 300-metre buffer zone from any kind of school, daycare and I believe there are a few other things added in the bylaw, as well."

The province has announced it will have four dedicated retail cannabis locations in Charlottetown, Summerside, West Prince and Montague.

Request for proposals seeking retail locations in those four areas have all been issued.

Rivard said a public meeting to seek input from residents will be held Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. city hall.