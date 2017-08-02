P.E.I.'s tourism industry, which has posted records for the last three years, is on track to do it again.

The provincial government released numbers for June on Wednesday, showing the season is on a record pace once again.

Overnight stays in June were up 2.8 per cent over 2016, and are up 3.6 per cent year-to date. Since 2011, June has been the fastest growing month for tourism.

Delegates at meetings and conventions are credited with driving the increase. Meetings and Conventions P.E.I. reports a 13 per cent increase in June delegates over 2016, and an 18 per cent increase year-to-date.

Research from Meetings and Conventions P.E.I. shows almost 50 per cent of delegates either arrive early or stay on beyond the convention for a personal holiday.

Large groups visiting the Island recently include ScotDance Canada, Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists, and Infection and Prevention Control Canada.