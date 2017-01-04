Receiver Coffee in Charlottetown is making a $5,000 donation to the Upper Room Food Bank.

Receiver partnered with CBC P.E.I.'s Feed and Family Campaign, donating $10 from the sale of each bag of its special Island Morning brew.

They sold 495 bags, and rounded up the donation to $5,000.

'Really proud'

"We're really proud to be able to say that," said Receiver owner Chris Francis.

"So much of the focus in doing business can be just about cutting costs and finding your margins ... and whenever you do something like this it's really just not about the business, it's about the community the business is a part of. To me, it's way more fulfilling than any business venture I've done."

As for the coffee itself, Francis said he received positive feedback and will reintroduce the blend at some point in the future.