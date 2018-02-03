Prospective real estate agents on P.E.I. will soon have a revamped training experience as Holland College rolls out a new curriculum.

Before becoming members of the P.E.I. Real Estate Association, prospective agents have to take a pre-licensing course and then pass an exam.

Association members had taught the course, but now the training will take place at Holland College, which has been offering a course and the exam for the past year and a half.

This year the school is updating its program to take into account feedback from past students and teaching standards from across Canada.

A big part of the reason for the change is to ensure continuity in instruction from having most information stored in members' heads to in a curriculum, said Mary Jane Webster, president of the association. Partnering with Holland College allowed the school to develop the curriculum and ensure every student was getting a high-quality experience.

"The board decided that why not leave curriculum development to curriculum developers so that we can offer the best product we possibly can to ensure the level of not just education but professionalism and our industry standards are always on the rise," Webster said.

The new curriculum is expected to be rolled out in the spring.