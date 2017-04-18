A new online map to help people find the growing number of tiny lending libraries popping up around the province is up and running.

Reading Town PEI says 10 new libraries have been created, they wanted to make sure people knew about them.

"We wanted to document them all on P.EI. said Becka Viau director of Reading Town. "That's really what the registry's all about."

"You can find them, so you can support them."

Give and take

The libraries started appearing in 2015 with the launch of Reading Town PEI with nine in Charlottetown and there are now 20 across the Island.

With ten more on the way and popularity rising, the registry became necessary.

"Lots of people want to know where they can give books, and Reading Town PEI does bring some donations in, but we get maxed out in our storage capacity pretty quickly," she said.

"So it's a way for people just to be able to find them and put books in themselves."

'All walks of life'

Viau has two lending libraries in her yard, one for children and one for adults.

She says the diverse range of interactions the book boxes promote are reflective of the sharing culture on P.E.I.

"I see all walks of life accessing those two boxes," she said.

"People just love them."

Getting involved

People can leave or take books from the libraries any time.

Viau said individuals or communities can get involved in the program by buying one from the group through its website.

Reading Town PEI will also be offering a chance to win a pre-built tiny library through social media.