ACOA and the P.E.I. government are funding an addition to the P.E.I. Reach Foundation building that will allow it to offer new programs to more youth recovering from addiction or mental health problems.

The Reach Foundation is aimed at people aged 15 to 30, providing instruction and work experience.

"Our programs help to integrate struggling youth successfully back into society," said foundation co-founder Cheryl Roche in a news release.

"This support will open doors up for even more promising opportunities with their education and employment."

$155,000 contribution

The government funding will go towards a 2,900 square foot expansion to the foundation's facility in Stratford. This new space will include a woodworking workshop, a soap production area, two washrooms, as well as a mental health and fitness space.

ACOA is contributing $130,000 through its Innovative Communities Fund and the province is adding $25,000 through its Community Development Program.

The Reach Foundation helps between 12 and 70 clients each day, including seven who are employed through the centre's work experience program.