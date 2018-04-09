Convicted sex offender to be released, P.E.I. RCMP warn

Prince Edward Island RCMP are warning the public about the release of a convicted sex offender who is considered a high risk to reoffend.

Tyler James Bernard, 27, is incarcerated at Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick. He is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, after serving a two-year sentence for a sexual assault conviction.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Kevin Baillie explained that the provincial high-risk offender committee looked at the circumstances of the case and determined that it was in the public interest to do the advisory.

On the committee are representatives from the Crown Attorney's Office, police agencies, Department of Justice and Victim Services.

"We want to increase the safety of the public and just to make them aware that this individual is coming back to Prince Edward Island and has a history of these offences and because we are doing this release, we feel there could be some risk to members of the public," he said.

Decision not made lightly

RCMP said they expect Bernard will return to the East Prince area of P.E.I. after his release. Since Bernard will have completed his sentence, however, he is free to live wherever he wants, Baillie explained.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Kevin Baillie says the decision to issue the public advisory was not made lightly. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"Some of the things that are considered in determining whether or not a release is done in this type of case is the type of crimes the individual has committed, how recent they were committed, the victims, how well the person has done while incarcerated in working toward rehabilitation, and how well overall they've done in incarceration," he said.

"These are not decisions made lightly....We've got to weigh the individual's right to privacy against the risk to the public."

Bernard has previous convictions for sexual assault and indecent acts against children and women, along with other violence-related convictions, Baillie said.

"These are certainly factors that we take into consideration in making this decision."

'It's very unusual'

Baillie said the only other case in which a public advisory like this one has been issued on the Island, that he is aware of, happened more than 10 years ago.

In 2007 a similar advisory was issued after an offender released from Dorchester Penitentiary after serving a 14 year sentence for a 1993 rape on P.E.I. was considered a high risk to reoffend violently.

"It's very unusual," he said. "​This is not something that happens very often."

Baillie advises members of the public to take note of the release and the photo of Bernard. He added that if someone sees Bernard in a situation that worries them, where they believe someone might be at risk, that they call the police.

"Ideally, the individual comes back to a community in Prince Edward Island, goes about his life, and doesn't commit any more offences, there's no risk for the public, and he's able to get on with his life as well."

