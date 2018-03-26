Stratford RCMP are asking people to stay off the harbour ice on the Hillsborough River after getting calls of concern.

Calls came in after several people, including adults and small children, were seen walking on the ice near Horton Park in Stratford, P.E.I., in the past two weeks, police said.

"Our message to the public is to please stay away from the ice and not to venture out onto it," said Cst. Jamie Parsons of the Stratford RCMP.

Unpredictable conditions

The spring-like temperature and strong water currents make the ice thickness unpredictable and potentially hazardous.

The currents on the Hillsborough River can be dangerous this time of year, Cst. Jamie Parsons says. (Malcolm Campbell/CBC)

"With the Hillsborough River, it's so unpredictable, especially around the Hillsborough Bridge, the tide is always rising and receding, strong currents in that area," Parsons said.

"As well, this time of year it's spring, temperatures are rising, the ice is just so unpredictable with the movement of it while it's thawing."

If you do see people in the ice, RCMP said you should call your local detachment. They also recommend reminding children that it's not safe to be out on the ice.

"It's very important parents have discussions with their kids and let them know the dangers of playing around water, especially ice," Parsons said.

