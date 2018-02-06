RCMP are once again urging Islanders to slow down on P.E.I.'s highways — particularly when emergency vehicles are stopped.

"We're having a hard job getting the message across to the motoring public," says RCMP Staff-Sgt. Kevin Baillie.

"Unfortunately, there are still a number of motorists that aren't slowing down or pulling over to the side of the road."

Nova Scotia RCMP reissued a similar warning on Monday, which prompted P.E.I.'s RCMP to, again, highlight the laws of the road.

"Under the highway traffic act … a person approaching an emergency vehicle stopped on the highway has to go by it at a speed no greater than half the posted speed limit," he said.

That means those travelling P.E.I.'s highways must drop to below 45 km/h when passing a stopped emergency vehicle.

Baillie said many still aren't abiding by this law.

'Most dangerous duty' for officers

Last July, P.E.I. RCMP Const. Frank Stevenson was struck by a vehicle on the Blue Shank Road.

Although he was taken to the hospital and released with non life-threatening injuries, Baillie said Stevenson's recovery "has been fairly slow."

Stevenson finally returned to full duties in December.

In New Brunswick last September, Nova Scotia Mountie Const. Francis Deschenes was killed after he was hit by a passing vehicle.

Three vehicles, including a RCMP cruiser, were involved in a collision on Highway 2 near Memramcook, N.B., last September. (Wade Perry)

He had stopped to help the occupants of a stranded SUV fix a flat tire.

And in December, a P.E.I. RCMP vehicle was smashed by a driver who failed to slowdown. No one was injured, but the police car was believed to be a writeoff.

"You become very much aware that that's the most dangerous duty that most police officers would participate in," Baillie said.

"There's more police officers injured or killed out at the side of the road than answering domestic disputes or other calls we would consider high risk."

Please read this link on first responders asking the public to watch out for us on the highways!!! PLEASE slow down and move over when you see us stopped on side of the road. #BlueLivesMatter Cst. Parsons https://t.co/bDq2UbCYfl — @RCMPPEITraffic

Baillie said it takes just one moment of inattention — a few seconds to glance down at a cellphone or a GPS — for someone to cross a line or cross into the shoulder and strike an emergency vehicle.

"Unfortunately, here on P.E.I., it doesn't seem the message has really gotten across to the driving public … we'd really like through education to get the message out and have the public abide by this law as opposed to enforce it," he said.

"The message is starting to get through but I think we have a ways to go."