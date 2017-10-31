RCMP are reminding Island drivers and trick-or-treaters out and about this Halloween to be extra cautious.

Here are some tips for trick-or-treaters from P.E.I.'s RCMP:

Trick-or-treat in well known-areas with an adult or a group of friends if old enough to be on your own.

Have a cell phone if travelling without an adult.

Stay in well-lit areas and only visit well-lit houses.

Wear a costume that can easily be seen at night.

Wear makeup instead of masks to avoid interfering with vision.

Watch for cars pulling out of driveways and backing up.

Carry a flashlight so you can see where you're going.

Have your treats inspected by an adult before you eat.

Always wait outside a house for your treats.

Go down one side of the street, cross at the corner and go down the other side.

RCMP are also reminding drivers to keep an eye out for all the goblins and ghouls roaming the streets looking for candy Tuesday night.

Here are some tips for drivers to note for Halloween:

Drive slowly and keep an eye on the roads for children crossing.

Do not wear costumes that interfere with driving.

Never drive while impaired.

If possible, avoid driving where there are high volumes of trick-or-treaters.

Homeowners who plan to hand out candy should make sure their home and doorway are well lit and that sidewalks and pathways are clear.

Many communities across the Island have a curfew which will be enforced, according to RCMP.