RCMP investigating theft at Oyster Bed Bridge Eastlink tower site

Queens District RCMP are investigating a theft at the construction site of the new Eastlink cellular tower in Oyster Bed Bridge, P.E.I.

Police said the theft was reported on Wednesday morning by the company contracted to build the tower.

Staff-Sgt. Shane Hubley, with Queens District RCMP, said the thieves took up to 1,000 pounds of galvanized pipes and another 600 pounds of galvanized angles that would be used to erect the tower.

Hubley said the materials were delivered to the site on May 21 where they were stacked next to the site, and when the crew arrived on Wednesday morning to begin construction many of the materials were gone.

"My investigator spoke with the foreman of the crew out at the site that day and he was of the opinion that it almost appears as though the person who took this knew exactly what they were looking for," Hubley said. "He bases that opinion on the fact that they only took select things and left other things behind."

Hubley said police are still trying to determine the cost of the materials that were taken and RCMP are asking anyone with information about the theft to contact the Queens District detachment.

