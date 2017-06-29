The Kings District RCMP are calling three recent home fires in eastern P.E.I. suspicious.

The fires in Fanning Brook, St. Patrick's Road and Morell East occurred in early June at seasonal properties with furniture and personal belongings inside, but no one was home at the time, according to Sgt. Chris Gunn.

'Very concerned'

"At one of the locations, we have really good evidence that they were set by an individual. The other two properties are still under investigation, but they are deemed suspicious by the RCMP," he said.

"So, we are very concerned about the fires, and the RCMP is looking for any information that could assist us in solving these cases."

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Kings District RCMP.