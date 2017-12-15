Members of the Summerside Police and RCMP arrested a man and woman from the Summerside area, both 32, on Wednesday.

Police said they seized a shotgun from a vehicle after receiving a tip about the weapon.

RCMP Sgt. Darrell Gill said a Summerside residence was then searched and a "small quantity" of drugs were found.

Gill said the exact amount of drugs is unknown as it hasn't been processed by police yet.

Methamphetamine, prescription medication, cannabis, illegal drug paraphernalia, contraband cigarettes and money were all part of the seizure according to a police release.

The investigation is ongoing.

Gill said the pair face charges related to the firearm and the drugs. They will appear in Summerside court at a later date that hasn't been set yet.