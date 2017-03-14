An RCMP officer from P.E.I. is in Austria this week, helping keep the flame alive at the Special Olympic Winter Games, as part of a major fundraiser for the games.

Cpl. Scott Stevenson is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The run was founded by a police officer in Wichita, Kansas, and now has 100,000 law enforcement members who run to raise money for the Special Olympics. The campaign raises more than $50 million a year.

Cpl. Scott Stevenson has volunteered with the torch run for 20 years. ( RCMP)

Stevenson has been volunteering with the local run on P.E.I. for 20 years, and just marked 30 years as a Mountie.

He was nominated for the honour of moving the flame of hope from Greece to Austria by the local torch run executive.

"It's been an amazing experience," said Stevenson.

"The athletes that are running with us are putting in some very long days, as are all the law enforcement torch run members. The stories and the scenes and the sights and the welcome that we're getting over here is just amazing."

Stevenson and other law enforcement officers and athletes are now escorting the flame on the last leg of its journey. Open ceremonies for the games are Saturday.