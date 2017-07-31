RCMP have charged a man under the new Animal Welfare Act after his dog was left in a car for over an hour on Sunday.

According to an RCMP news release, the dog was left in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Sea Glass Festival in Souris on Sunday afternoon.

Several attempts to contact the owner by festival staff were unsuccessful, according to RCMP.

Sgt. Chris Gunn said the dog was found showing signs of distress, sitting on the driver's side floor by the pedals. RCMP opened the unlocked door and let it out.

Festival staff kept the dog safe until the owner arrived back at the vehicle.

The man was issued a $575 fine and was given a future court date if he wishes to dispute the charge.