RCMP on P.E.I. are looking for the person who cut down a barricade at Somerset Elementary School in Kinkora that was there to keep vehicles off the property.

A school employee reported the vandalism early Friday morning.

RCMP said the three of the 6x6 posts had been cut down at ground level. There were tracks suggesting an ATV or dirt bike had then driven onto the school grounds.

Anyone with information about the damaged barricade is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.