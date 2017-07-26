RCMP are warning Prince Edward Islanders to be vigilant as there seems to be an increased number of scam calls being made to the province.

Staff Sgt. Kevin Baillie said there are spikes in the number of calls Islanders receive occasionally.

"We have no idea of why these blitzes are taking place," said Baillie in an email to CBC News.

"They may be rotating through various area codes from time to time, resulting in spikes from every now and then, but that is just speculation."

RCMP don't know why scam call numbers sometimes spike, says Staff Sgt. Kevin Baillie. (CBC)

The scam callers are typically looking for credit card numbers or other personal information. Baillie estimates hundreds of these calls are made to Island phones every day, and the activity will continue as long as the callers can occasionally get someone to provide them that information.

8 calls in one day

Francis Dunphy of Souris, P.E.I., said he received eight of these calls on Saturday from what came up as a private caller on his phone, and another from a number that looked like it was from the Island.

He called Souris RCMP to complain.

Baillie said RCMP should only be called if you have fallen victim to a fraud. Otherwise he asked Islanders to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Call Centre at 1-888-495-8501.