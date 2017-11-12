A 41-year-old man died early Sunday morning after the ATV he was driving went into a ditch at an intersection near Fredericton Station Road in central Prince Edward Island.

RCMP received a call around 3:45 a.m. Sunday from the man's friends who found the ATV crashed into a ditch, according to Cpl. Scott Gosse.

Gosse said RCMP arrived to find the man died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.